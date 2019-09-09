wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Pulls Out of Comic-Con Appearance, Reina Gonzalez at NXT Live Event, Stock Down

September 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ric Flair was forced out of his appearance at Arkansas Comic-Con due to a travel issue. F4Wonline’s Daily Update notes that it is not a health issue and that Flair is fine. The convention took place over this past weekend.

– WWE’s stock closed at $70.39 on Monday, down $3.18 (4.32%) from the previous closing price. The market on the whole was up 0.14% on the day.

– WWE posted the following video of Reina Gonzalez talking emotionally about her performing in front of her family at a recent NXT live event in Texas:

