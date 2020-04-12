wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Reveals Who Didn’t Like Taking His Chops, Seth Rollins Promotes Final Fantasy VII Remake, Full Hardyz vs. Edge & Christian Match
– WWE released a new preview clip for the new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, which features WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair as Steve Austin’s guest. In the preview clip, Ric Flair reveals which Superstars did not like taking his knife-edge chops. He named Bret Hart and the Undertaker specifically, noting that the Undertaker used to tell him he could get three chops in and that’s it, while Bret once told Flair that if he got chopped again, he’d beat him up. You can check out that clip below. The new episode of Broken Skull Sessions is now available on demand on the WWE Network.
– UpUpDownDown has a promo featuring Seth Rollins comparing himself to Sephiroth and promoting Final Fantasy VII Remake. You can check out that clip below.
– WWE released the full match video for The Hardyz vs. Edge & Christian for No Mercy 1999. You can check out that full match video below.
