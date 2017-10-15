WWE News: Ric Flair Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore, Mahal Meets Cricket Star, JR Autobiography Update

– Ric Flair revealed who would be on his Wrestling Mt. Rushmore on Twitter. You can see the post below, which shows his list as Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan and himself:

Steve, Thanks For Taking The Lead 😎 pic.twitter.com/4I77a6wNUH — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 14, 2017

– Jinder Mahal met cricket star Sachin Tenduklar while on the Indian promotional tour. Times Now New has a feature about it here.

– PWInsider reports that Jim Ross’ autobiography is going into its second printing.