 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore, Mahal Meets Cricket Star, JR Autobiography Update

October 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair

– Ric Flair revealed who would be on his Wrestling Mt. Rushmore on Twitter. You can see the post below, which shows his list as Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan and himself:

– Jinder Mahal met cricket star Sachin Tenduklar while on the Indian promotional tour. Times Now New has a feature about it here.

PWInsider reports that Jim Ross’ autobiography is going into its second printing.

article topics :

Jim Ross, Jinder Mahal, Ric Flair, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading