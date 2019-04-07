wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Charlotte Will Make History Tonight, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch & Cesaro Work Out With Sheamus
April 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Ric Flair expects nothing less than a history-making performance from his daughter at WrestleMania 35 tonight. Flair posted to Twitter hyping the main event of the PPV, saying that Charlotte will make history when she beats Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in the Winner Takes All main event match for the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships:
Today, History Will Be Made And The Queen Will Take Her Rightful Place With @BeckyLynchWWE And @RondaRousey As The First Women To Ever Main Event WrestleMania!
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 7, 2019
– The latest video on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel features Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Cesaro hitting the gym with Sheamus ahead of WrestleMania:
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Takes Multiple Shots At AEW During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Angelina Love and Velvet Sky Debut At ROH G1 Supercard, Attack WOH Champion (Pics, Video)
- More Details & Video On Bret Hart Fan Attack At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Including Dash Wilder Appearing to Punch Fan In Face
- Pics of Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler From WWE Hall of Fame