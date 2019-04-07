WWE News: Ric Flair Says Charlotte Will Make History Tonight, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch & Cesaro Work Out With Sheamus

– Ric Flair expects nothing less than a history-making performance from his daughter at WrestleMania 35 tonight. Flair posted to Twitter hyping the main event of the PPV, saying that Charlotte will make history when she beats Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in the Winner Takes All main event match for the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships:

Today, History Will Be Made And The Queen Will Take Her Rightful Place With @BeckyLynchWWE And @RondaRousey As The First Women To Ever Main Event WrestleMania! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 7, 2019

– The latest video on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel features Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Cesaro hitting the gym with Sheamus ahead of WrestleMania: