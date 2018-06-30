wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Set For Another Surgery, Ember Moon Throws Out First Pitch
June 30, 2018 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestlezone) reports that Ric Flair is set to have another surgery, the last in regards to his health issues last year. The operation will happen on July 9.
– WWE has posted a photo gallery of Ember Moon throwing out the first pitch at the Philadelphia Phillies last night.
.@WWEEmberMoon took to the field as she threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the @Phillies! https://t.co/bPcFHgh7JU
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2018