WWE News: Ric Flair Set For First Public Appearance Since Health Scare, First Look at WWE Immortals Character, Stock Down
October 3, 2017
– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel shared the first look at WWE Immortals’ character, based on Woods and Mortal Kombat’s Raiden:
– WWE’s stock closed at $23.63, down $0.09 (0.38%) from the previous closing price.
– Ric Flair is making his first public appearance since his recent health scare. Flair has been announced for Heroes & Villains Fanfast in Atlanta on November 18th. The tweet announcement is below:
GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT – Ric Flair / @RicFlairNatrBoy (WWE) joins us for #HVFF ATLANTA! pic.twitter.com/jlrFChMlUC
— Heroes & Villains (@heroesfanfest) October 3, 2017