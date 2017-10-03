WWE News: Ric Flair Set For First Public Appearance Since Health Scare, First Look at WWE Immortals Character, Stock Down

– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel shared the first look at WWE Immortals’ character, based on Woods and Mortal Kombat’s Raiden:

– WWE’s stock closed at $23.63, down $0.09 (0.38%) from the previous closing price.

– Ric Flair is making his first public appearance since his recent health scare. Flair has been announced for Heroes & Villains Fanfast in Atlanta on November 18th. The tweet announcement is below: