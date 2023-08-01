wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Shares Charlotte’s Latest Magazine Cover, Cody Rhodes Joins TikTok`

July 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

– Ric Flair shared Charlotte Flair’s latest magazine cover to social media. Flair posted the photo of Charlotte on the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine, writing:

“Ladies & Gentleman, Everyone Including Myself, Bow Down To THE QUEEN
@MsCharlotteWWE

! You Are The Best At What You Do, And You Continue To Raise The Bar! Greatest Female Wrestler In The History. I’m So Happy To Be Able To Share With The World All Of The Gifts God Has Given You! WOOOOO!”

– Cody Rhodes posted to his Twitter account to note that he’s joined TikTok, writing:

“…ALSO, I’m excited to officially be joining @tiktok_us

Find me here: https://tiktok.com/t/ZT887mJhq/

@WWE”

