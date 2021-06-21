wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Discusses WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Season Finale, WWE Playlist Looks At The Usos’ Title Reigns

June 21, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– The season finale of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures aired on Sunday, with the focus on Ric Flair’s search for his missing butterfly robe. A&E has released a new video of Flair chatting with AJ Francies about the episode and highlights from his wrestling career. You can watch the video below.

– The newest edition of WWE Playlist looks at every tag team title reign for The Usos in WWE.

