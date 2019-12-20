wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair’s Contract Reportedly Up at End of Year, German Viewership Numbers
– Ric Flair’s WWE contract is reportedly up at the end of the year. According to the WON, Flair’s contract with WWE expires “right around” the end of the year. There was a report that he had signed a new deal, noting that merchandise won’t be available on Pro Wrestling Tees after January 13th, but that was his own team’s decision and nothing to do with WWE.
The site notes that Flair is friends with Tony Khan of AEW, and Khan was even a guest at Flair’s wedding. One would imagine that WWE would offer him a good deal to stay in order to keep him from AEW.
– The site also reports that WWE’s shows did the following viewership numbers in Germany:
Raw (December 4th): 270,000 viewers
Smackdown (December 7th): 220,000 viewers
Raw (December 11th): 240,000 viewers
Smackdown (December 14th): 180,000
