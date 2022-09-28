wrestling / News
WWE News: Rick Boogs Appears In A Music Video, Nathan Frazer Comments On His Match with Axiom, Clash at the Castle Coming To DVD
September 28, 2022 | Posted by
– Rick Boogs made an appearance in a music video for Atrial for their song ‘Respect the Set’:
– In a post on Twitter, Nathan Frazer commented on his third and final match with Axiom, where the winner will qualify for the NXT North American Championship ladder match at Halloween Havoc.
He wrote: “Imagine the sheer amount of chaos I would cause in a ladder match. Frazer vs. Axiom III just got a hell of a lot more interesting…”
Imagine the sheer amount of chaos I would cause in a ladder match😂😂
Frazer vs. Axiom III just got a hell of a lot more interesting…#WWENXT
— Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) September 28, 2022
– WWE Clash at the Castle will be released on DVD on October 4.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Says Jerry Lawler Told Him That Pouring Alcohol On Him Was Vince McMahon’s Idea
- More Details on WWE Contacting AEW Wrestlers About Getting Out of Their Contracts
- Eric Bischoff On Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, Why He Loved Malenko’s Character
- Latest White Rabbit QR Code Appears on Raw, Leads to Tiktok Video With More Clues