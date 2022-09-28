wrestling / News

WWE News: Rick Boogs Appears In A Music Video, Nathan Frazer Comments On His Match with Axiom, Clash at the Castle Coming To DVD

September 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rick Boogs WrestleMania 38, WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Rick Boogs made an appearance in a music video for Atrial for their song ‘Respect the Set’:

– In a post on Twitter, Nathan Frazer commented on his third and final match with Axiom, where the winner will qualify for the NXT North American Championship ladder match at Halloween Havoc.

He wrote: “Imagine the sheer amount of chaos I would cause in a ladder match. Frazer vs. Axiom III just got a hell of a lot more interesting…

– WWE Clash at the Castle will be released on DVD on October 4.

