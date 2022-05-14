wrestling / News
WWE News: Rick Boogs Shares Latest Recovery Update, Table for 3 Clip, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Highlights
May 14, 2022
– WWE Superstar Rick Boogs shared a new video this week about his recovery progress. As noted, Boogs suffered a torn quad patella during his opening tag team title match earlier this month at WrestleMania 38. You can check out the video Rick Boogs posted below.
– A clip is now available for this week’s new episode of Table for 3:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:
