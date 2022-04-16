wrestling / News

WWE News: Rick Boogs Shares Video on Recovery Progress, WWE Playlist Highlights Love Stories, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Rick Boogs shared an update on his recovery progress after he recently started using crutches. As noted, Boogs suffered a torn quad patella during his opening tag team title match earlier this month at WrestleMania 38. You can check out the video Rick Boogs posted below.

– A new edition of WWE Playlist highlighted the love stories of Dana Brooke & Reggie as well as Akira Tozawa and Tamina. You can check out that video below:

– Below are some additional video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:













