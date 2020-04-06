WWE News: Rick Pitino Enjoyed Seeing Otis Beat Dolph Ziggler, WWE Stock Update, Smiles Matter Most In WWE

– In a post on Twitter, NCAA basketball coach Rick Pitino said that he enjoyed seeing Otis beat Dolph Ziggler at Wrestlemania last night.

He wrote: “Congrats @otiswwe. I’ve been coaching athletes for 45 years and the best conditioned athletes almost always win. Clearly wrestlemania is no different. #Wrestlemania36”

– WWE stock opened at $35.64 per share this morning.

– WWE has posted a new video declaring that ‘Smiles matter most’ in their company.