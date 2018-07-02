Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ricky Steamboat Undergoes Hip Surgery, Extreme Rules Theme Song announced

July 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Steamboat

– Ricky Steamboat underwent hip surgery on Monday in North Carolina. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to Twitter from after the surgery noting that the surgery was a success and that four hours afterward he was up and walking around in no pain.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Steamboat for a quick and full recovery.

– WWE announced that Dead Sara’s “Heaven’s Got a Back Door” is the official theme song for Extreme Rules. You can hear the song below:

