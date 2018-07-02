WWE News: Ricky Steamboat Undergoes Hip Surgery, Extreme Rules Theme Song announced

– Ricky Steamboat underwent hip surgery on Monday in North Carolina. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to Twitter from after the surgery noting that the surgery was a success and that four hours afterward he was up and walking around in no pain.

Got up and walked down the hall about 4 hours after surgery with zero pain. Thx for all the love and prayers sent my way….prayer works! pic.twitter.com/bviPd2qx5Q — Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat (@real_steamboat) July 3, 2018

– WWE announced that Dead Sara’s “Heaven’s Got a Back Door” is the official theme song for Extreme Rules. You can hear the song below: