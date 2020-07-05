WWE News: Ricochet Reflects on His Final NXT Match, Canvas 2 Canvas Goes Inside the Mind of Bray Wyatt

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes clip from WWE 365: Ricochet where Ricochet looks back on his final NXT show at NXT TakeOver: New York. He also receives words of encouragement from Shawn Michaels and Triple H during the event. You can check out that clip below. WWE 365: Ricochet is now available on demand on the WWE Network.

– WWE released this week’s episode of Canvas 2 Canvas, where Rob Schamberger goes inside the mind of Bray Wyatt. You can check out that new artwork below.