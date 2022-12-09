WWE News: Ricochet Appears On After The Bell, Asuka’s Continues Sharing New Look, More

– Ricochet appeared on this week’s WWE After the Bell podcast, discussing everything from the idea behind NXT’s Iron Survivor Challenge and the twenty years spent in the wrestling industry to his triumph at the SmackDown World Cup and future opportunities available for him. You can listen to the full episode below, described as:

Ricochet makes his After the Bell debut to talk about winning the Smackdown World Cup, his motivation to succeed, and looks ahead to his Intercontinental Title Match with Gunther.

– Asuka continues her social media posts with a new look and a darker tone, as you can see following:

Is there anybody in there? pic.twitter.com/k6qJrkz1Rq — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 8, 2022

– XFL featured a video of quarterback selection with the head coaches that you can see below, detailed as:

Draft Week kicks off with XFL’s head coaches selecting their team’s quarterbacks, hosted by ESPN Reporter & VSiN’s Stormy Buonantony.

– XFL also posted a clip of coaches talking about the 2023 season and rules that you can find below, described as:

XFL Head Coaches Terrell Buckley (Orlando Guardians) and Hines Ward (San Antonio Brahmas) and VP Officiating and Rules Innovation Dean Blandino join NFL Live’s Laura Rutledge on air to discuss the XFL rules.

– WWE featured a WWE Playlist video of 2022 debuts, with the following description: