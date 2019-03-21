WWE News: Ricochet and Aleister Black Attacked After NXT, Poll on Colin Jost/Braun Strowman, Naomi Hypes Smackdown Match

– Ricochet and Aleister Black found themselves attacked by the Forgotten Sons after this week’s NXT ended. WWE posted the following video of the Sons jumping Black and Ricochet after the show went off the air. The two teams face off next week in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Classic:

– WWE’s latest fan poll asks how Colin Jost, who will be one of the special correspondents for WrestleMania, should mend fences with Brown Strowman. As of now the results are:

Figure out how to get Braun a Universal Title opportunity: 65%

Get him a hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live”: 15%

Send over a box of #GetTheseFriends tees: 8%

Take him on a Central Park picnic: 6%

Agree to be his personal hypeman: 5%

– Naomi posted the following to Twitter to hype her match on next week’s Smackdown, which is a Fatal Four-Way against Carmella, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville for a shot at Asuka at WrestleMania: