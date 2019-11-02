WWE News: Ricochet and Aleister Black Challenge NXT To Come to RAW, Ali Gets Delayed Again, WWE Stars Take Part In Special Olympics Plane Pull

wrestling / News

November 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After Triple H brought several NXT stars to Smackdown last night to declare war on the main roster, RAW’s Ricochet and Aleister Black challenged them to come to the red brand. Ricochet also defended himself from fans who said he was better off in NXT and Lucha Underground.

– It seems Ali just can’t catch a break. After getting delayed in Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel, he was also delayed in New York when trying to go home to Chicago. He wrote:

– WWE superstars recently teamed up with the Special Olympics for a plane pull, which you can see in the clip below.

