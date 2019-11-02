WWE News: Ricochet and Aleister Black Challenge NXT To Come to RAW, Ali Gets Delayed Again, WWE Stars Take Part In Special Olympics Plane Pull

– After Triple H brought several NXT stars to Smackdown last night to declare war on the main roster, RAW’s Ricochet and Aleister Black challenged them to come to the red brand. Ricochet also defended himself from fans who said he was better off in NXT and Lucha Underground.

Y’all come on out to #Raw! Myself, along with a whole group of guys and gals will be waiting. 😉 https://t.co/vdeMa70qjW — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) November 2, 2019

No, it’s simply that I am officially no longer apart of @WWENXT and I am on #Raw. Whether it was my choice or not. Now @WWENXT wants to come in and cause trouble and also call out #RAW who’s done nothing. I cannot sit around and let anyone make a mockery of my brand. https://t.co/exKoed6yML — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) November 2, 2019

I am just as good on RAW as I was on NXT. Maybe better now. https://t.co/ZIeQdJk0uH — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) November 2, 2019

Louder for the people in the back! https://t.co/UfTAhm9kXZ — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) November 2, 2019

– It seems Ali just can’t catch a break. After getting delayed in Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel, he was also delayed in New York when trying to go home to Chicago. He wrote:

Delayed NY flight to Chicago = Cheap Heat. — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 2, 2019

– WWE superstars recently teamed up with the Special Olympics for a plane pull, which you can see in the clip below.