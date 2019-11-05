WWE News: Ricochet Hits Another Big Move in Off-Air Raw Video, Becky Lynch Responds to Bayley’s Warning, Highlights of Carolina’s Raw Debut

– WWE released some more footage of the Raw vs. NXT Brawl that continued after Monday Night Raw went off the air last night. The show ended after Ricochet did a big diving move to the outside. The new video shows some footage of the aftermath, which you can see below.

In the new clip, Ricochet hits a big corkscrew dive to the all the Superstars outside, hitting Superstars from both Raw and NXT.

– Following Raw, WWE Smackdown women’s champion Bayley posted a tweet and warned her upcoming Survivor Series opponents, Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler. Becky Lynch later responded to her on Twitter. You can check out that exchange below.

Initially, Bayley wrote, “Sooo…you both are just gonna ‘keep an eye on Bayley’? Just remember that I am the only one in this match who has held all 3 titles on all 3 brands. See you at #SurvivorSeries. …or sooner.”

Becky Lynch referred to Bayley by calling her “Karen” in reference to the “Karen: Speak to the Manager” me due to Bayley’s new haircut. Becky Lynch wrote, “Why don’t you complain to the manager, Karen?”

– Carolina, aka Catalina Garcia, made her in-ring debut for Raw this week. She teamed up with Sin Cara against Andrade and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match. Andrade and Vega won the match. You can check out those highlights below.