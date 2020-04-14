WWE News: Ricochet Comments on Last Night’s Loss, What’s New on the Network This Week

– During last night’s Raw, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet lost a tag team match to The Viking Raiders. Following the match, Ricochet still seemed to be in high spirits on Twitter. He wrote that he and Alexander will dust themselves off and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Ricochet wrote, “Y’all know Ceddy and I aren’t gonna let that keep us from prospering! @CedricAlexander let’s dust ourselves off and make sure that don’t happen again!?”

Y’all know Ceddy and I aren’t gonna let that keep us from prospering! @CedricAlexander let’s dust ourselves off and make sure that don’t happen again!? — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 14, 2020

– Per WWE.com, here’s the preview for what’s new to the WWE Network this week: