WWE News: Ricochet Comments on Last Night’s Loss, What’s New on the Network This Week
– During last night’s Raw, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet lost a tag team match to The Viking Raiders. Following the match, Ricochet still seemed to be in high spirits on Twitter. He wrote that he and Alexander will dust themselves off and make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Ricochet wrote, “Y’all know Ceddy and I aren’t gonna let that keep us from prospering! @CedricAlexander let’s dust ourselves off and make sure that don’t happen again!?”
– Per WWE.com, here’s the preview for what’s new to the WWE Network this week:
See what’s new this week on WWE Network
Monday, April 13
The Best of WWE: The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak – 12 p.m. ET
The Best of WWE: Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches – 5 p.m. ET on demand
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Ric Flair – 11 p.m. ET (encore)
Tuesday, April 14
The Best of WWE: Best WrestleMania Ladder Matches – 7 a.m. ET
The Best of WWE: AJ Styles’ Most Phenomenal Matches – 12 p.m. ET on demand
Wednesday, April 15
WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET
Monday Night Raw (3/16/20) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Thursday, April 16
Randy Orton’s Best WrestleMania Matches – 8 a.m. ET
The Best of WWE: Goldberg – 12 p.m. ET
WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (4/15/20) – 10 p.m. on demand
Friday, April 17
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 18
WWE Main Event (4/2/20) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Sunday, April 19
WWE Break It Down: Ricochet – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Friday Night SmackDown (3/20/20) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
WWE Break It Down: Ricochet – 8 p.m. ET
