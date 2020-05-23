WWE News: Ricochet Praises Main Event as Having ‘Good Matches’ & ‘Good Workers,’ Ember Moon Appears on Superstar Savepoint, New Clash With Cesaro

– During this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, Ricochet was in action and faced Shane Thorne in a singles match. Ricochet commented on the match on Twitter, responding to people who might decry or hate on the fact that he worked a match on this week’s episode.

Ricochet tweeted, “And before you all start complaining about anyone being on Main Event. I will say that Main Event has some really good matches on there by a lot of good workers.”

– UpUpDownDown released a new Superstar Savepoint video where Ember Moon and Xavier Woods played Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks.

– Also from UpUpDownDown this week, there’s a new Clash With Cesaro video. You can watch out his Let’s Play video below.