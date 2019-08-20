WWE News: Ricochet On How His Raw Win Prepared Him For King of the Ring, Video of Rey Mysterio Segment

– WWE shared video of Ricochet after Raw commenting on his and Miz’ win over Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre, and how that factors into King of the Ring. You can see the video below of Ricochet discussing everyone talking about how they’re going to win, but that there can only be one winner and it will be him. Ricochet said momentum is on his side, but momentum is a cruel mistress and he has to be at the top of his game next week to beat Drew McIntyre:

– WWE also shared video of Rey Mysterio’s Raw segment. Mysterio did a backst5age interview where he emotionally talked about how he’s been unable to compete at the same level as he used to in recent weeks and nearly retired, until his son Dominick showed up. Dominick got him to hold off on retiring so that they could team up together in WWE some day.