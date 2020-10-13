WWE News: Ricochet on Paying Homage to Eddie Guerrero, Kofi Kingston vs. Big E in Magic Darts, Stock Update

– As previously reported, Ricochet used a vintage Eddie Guerrero tactic to win his match against Cedric Alexander by disqualification last night on Raw. Earlier today, Ricochet commented on his tribute to the late WWE Hall of Famer on Twitter.

Ricochet tweeted, “It’s no secret that Eddie Guerrero was an inspiration to me and SO MANY before and after me. So it was an honor to be able to pay homage to an all time great. #ThankYouEddie”

– Big E competed against Kofi Kingston in a game of Magic Darts for UpUpDownDown. You can check out that new video below.

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up at $40.00 per share today. Since that time, it’s dropped down to $39.81, where it currently sits as of writing this.