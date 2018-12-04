WWE News: Ricochet Pays Respect to Hiroshi Tanahashi, NXT Takeover: New York Pre-Sale Code

– Ricochet took to his Twitter account late last week to offer his gratitude to NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi. You can see the post below, in which the NXT North American Champion praised Tanahashi and said he’s the man “who allowed me to continue on and be the ‘Ace’ of where ever I work”:

– PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code for the NXT Takeover: New York online pre-sale tomorrow morning is NXTLIVE. The presale begins at 10 AM ET for the show, which takes place on April 5th, 2019.