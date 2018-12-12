wrestling / News
WWE News: Ricochet Praises Tyler Breeze, Highlights From Match, Dominik Dijakovic Promo
– WWE posted video of Ricochet offering high praise for Tyler Breeze after their match on this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the video below in which the North American Champion called Breeze one of the best in the ring today. You can also see video from the match itself below:
– Here is a new “coming soon” vignette for Dominik Dijakovic, who will make his official TV debut next week: