Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ricochet’s Road To NXT Takeover, WWE Looks At Superstars Who Picked Their Own Match Stipulations

June 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ricochet NXT TV

– WWE has posted a new video showing Ricochet going to Chicago with a road trip before NXT Takeover tonight. He will fight Velveteen Dream on the show.

– WWE has posted a new infographic looking at superstars who picked their own stipulation heading into championship matches. Shinsuke Nakamura picked a Last Man Standing stipulation against AJ Styles for Money in the Bank tomorrow.

article topics :

Ricochet, WWE, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading