wrestling / News
WWE News: Ricochet’s Road To NXT Takeover, WWE Looks At Superstars Who Picked Their Own Match Stipulations
June 16, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video showing Ricochet going to Chicago with a road trip before NXT Takeover tonight. He will fight Velveteen Dream on the show.
– WWE has posted a new infographic looking at superstars who picked their own stipulation heading into championship matches. Shinsuke Nakamura picked a Last Man Standing stipulation against AJ Styles for Money in the Bank tomorrow.
Will the #LastManStanding stipulation work in @ShinsukeN or @AJStylesOrg's favor tomorrow? #MITB pic.twitter.com/PAEp5nTa0E
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2018