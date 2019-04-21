wrestling / News

WWE News: Ricochet’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, Beth Phoenix Hypes European Tour

April 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet NXT 1-23-19

– WWE has released the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring Ricochet. You can see the video below of the newly-christened Raw star picking the episode of Table For 3 featuring himself, , Adam Cole, and Johnny Gargano:

– Beth Phoenix posted to Twitter to hype her participation in the WWE European tour next month alongside Natalya:

