WWE News: Riddick Moss Set to Defend 24/7 Title on Raw, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Roman Reigns Artwork, WWE Playlist Showcases Brock Lesnar
– Per WWE.com, 24/7 champion Riddick Moss is set to defend his title tomorrow night (March 2) on Raw. You can check out the full announcement below.
Riddick Moss to defend the 24/7 Title this Monday night on Raw
After Riddick Moss passed his first tests as 24/7 Champion, who will be the next to challenge “Riddy Mo” when he puts his title on the line this Monday night on Raw?
It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Moss since first appearing on Raw as Mojo Rawley’s “personal offensive lineman.” Their alliance was short-lived as Moss double-crossed Rawley, defeating him for the 24/7 Championship last month.
Moss then escaped a Triple Threat Match against both Rawley and R-Truth two weeks ago, title still intact — not to mention an ambush at the Funko Headquarters earlier in the day.
Watch Raw Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network to see who steps up to vie for Moss’s title!
– WWE released the 300th episode of Canvas 2 Canvas, which features new Roman Reigns artwork by artist Rob Schamberger. You can check out that video below.
– A new WWE Playlist is out for today showcasing the biggest Ruthless Aggression moments for Brock Lesnar. You can check out that video below.
