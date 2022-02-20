WWE News: Riddle Comments On Working With Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre Praises Toughness Of Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn On Becoming Intercontinental Champion

– Back in 2020, Riddle and Brock Lesnar reportedly had an altercation backstage at the Royal Rumble in which Lesnar told him to stop tagging him on Twitter.

Lesnar allegedly told Riddle at the time to “stop saying my name and tagging me in s*** because you and I will never work together.”

In a post on Twitter today, Riddle seemed to reference that. He wrote: “Look at us now! Never Say Never bro.”

Look at us now! Never Say Never bro🤙 https://t.co/iZhp4oxm1a — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 19, 2022

– Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre praised Madcap Moss following their match at Elimination Chamber.

He wrote: “Do not sleep on @MadcapMoss, he is one TOUGH SOB. He just needs some proper guidance and a career awakening like I had & he’ll be something special. Now I have my eyes set on you @BaronCorbinWWE”

Do not sleep on @MadcapMoss, he is one TOUGH SOB 🤯 He just needs some proper guidance and a career awakening like I had & he'll be something special. Now I have my eyes set on you @BaronCorbinWWE#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/pWtkC0PcLp — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 19, 2022

– Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura last night on Smackdown to become a three-time Intercontinental Champion.

He was questioned about his tactics after the match, and later took to Twitter to comment on his win. He said there was nothing wrong with taking advantage of Nakamura’s injury because he was the one who injured him.