wrestling / News
WWE News: Riddle Flip-Flops Available to Buy, UpUpDownDown Plays More Uno
June 9, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released flip-flops for sale in honor of Riddle. The “Brofessional” flip-flops are available here.
– The latest UpUpDownDown features a 2v2 game of tag team Uno, and can be seen below:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Braun Strowman’s Asking Price On Independent Scene and Interest In Buddy Murphy
- Lio Rush Says He’s Retiring From Wrestling, Was Injured At AEW Double Or Nothing
- Sonny Onoo On Story Behind Recent Photo With Shinsuke Nakamura, Rumors Nakamura Was At AEW Dynamite
- Eric Bischoff On Speculation Surrounding WWE Sale, Why He Thinks WWE Is Releasing Talent