WWE News: Riddle Flip-Flops Available to Buy, UpUpDownDown Plays More Uno

June 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released flip-flops for sale in honor of Riddle. The “Brofessional” flip-flops are available here.

– The latest UpUpDownDown features a 2v2 game of tag team Uno, and can be seen below:

