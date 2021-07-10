wrestling / News
WWE News: Riddle Tells Seth Rollins ‘Hey Bro’ After SmackDown Win, Riddle Predicts McGregor vs. Poirier III
– On last night’s WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins beat Cesaro in order to get a qualifying slot in the men’s Money in the Bank match at next weekend’s event. After Rollins picked up the win, Riddle directed a tweet at Rollins, saying, “Hey bro.”
As previously reported, Riddle recently spoke about his past heat with Rollins after Riddle’s wife posted some comments regarding Rollins’ wife, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, on social media. Riddle stated that he apologized to Rollins on his own wife’s behalf to bury the hatchet.
However, now the two men will be working in the same ladder match this month. You can view Riddle’s tweet below:
Hey bro https://t.co/W8OkzScyCl
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) July 10, 2021
– Speaking of Riddle, he also spoke to Sky Sports this week to share his thoughts on Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III slated for later today at UFC 264. Riddle, a former UFC fighter, said that “If Conor is fired up, put your money on him!” You can view that clip below:
