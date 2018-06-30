wrestling / News
WWE News: Ride Along Returning This Monday, Goldust Praises Corey Graves
– As mentioned earlier, WWE Ride Along will return this Monday after RAW on the WWE Network on Monday, July 2. Here’s a synopsis for the new episode:
The IIconics play a little Kiss, Marry, Repug while Rusev, Aiden English, and ‘Number 1’ Lana celebrate ‘Rusev Day’ on the road to Raleigh!
– In a post on Twitter, Goldust praised WWE announcer Corey Graves. You can check out Goldust’s Tweet on Corey Graves below.
Chillin with the greatest sports entertainment announcer on the planet @ #UnitedInk in LI, NY. pic.twitter.com/W9AYonxS9u
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 30, 2018