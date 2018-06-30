Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ride Along Returning This Monday, Goldust Praises Corey Graves

June 30, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Ride Along

– As mentioned earlier, WWE Ride Along will return this Monday after RAW on the WWE Network on Monday, July 2. Here’s a synopsis for the new episode:

The IIconics play a little Kiss, Marry, Repug while Rusev, Aiden English, and ‘Number 1’ Lana celebrate ‘Rusev Day’ on the road to Raleigh!

– In a post on Twitter, Goldust praised WWE announcer Corey Graves. You can check out Goldust’s Tweet on Corey Graves below.

