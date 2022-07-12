wrestling / News
WWE News: Rikishi Working on WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Cody Rhodes on WM Moment Making It to ESPYS’ Final Four, Shirts for New A&E Shows Now Available
– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was filming an episode for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures today.
– As previously reported, WWE announced the final four moments up for Best WWE Moment of the Year for 2022 ESPY Awards. Cody Rhodes commented on his WrestleMania 38 return making it to the final four slots on Twitter.
Cody Rhodes wrote, “Truly a moment I couldn’t envision and a door I thought would never be open again. A gigantic gamble and I went all in, wrestling fans returning that energy and seeing so many people vote for this moment fills my heart up. Damn I love it! Let’s win an ESPY”
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 12, 2022
– WWEShop.com has new merchandise available for the new season of A&E programming, including Sunday’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on The Undertaker and the WWE Rivals episode on Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels.
