WWE News: Ring Announcer Praised For How He Introduces AJ Styles, Top 10 Ringside Rescues, WWE Looks At Recent Winning Streaks

July 21, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Styles Extreme Rules

– A fan on Twitter praised WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton for how he introduces the WWE Champion AJ Styles. Hamilton replied:

– WWE posted a new image on Instagram looking at the recent winning streaks of The B-Team, Lio Rush and Becky Lynch.

Can these @WWE Superstars keep their winning streaks going?!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

– WWE has posted a new video of the top 10 ringside rescues:

