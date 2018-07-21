WWE News: Ring Announcer Praised For How He Introduces AJ Styles, Top 10 Ringside Rescues, WWE Looks At Recent Winning Streaks

– A fan on Twitter praised WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton for how he introduces the WWE Champion AJ Styles. Hamilton replied:

The way you announce AJ Styles just sounds so perfect — Jonathan Smith (@JonathanSmith_D) July 20, 2018

Thanks man!! @AJStylesOrg is my guy. I’d do anything to help make sure his intro is as great as it can be. I love the chemistry we have with his Championship Intros. He and Shin are who I hope I will be remembered for. https://t.co/yMcBLiizK1 — Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) July 20, 2018

– WWE posted a new image on Instagram looking at the recent winning streaks of The B-Team, Lio Rush and Becky Lynch.

– WWE has posted a new video of the top 10 ringside rescues: