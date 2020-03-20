wrestling / News

WWE News: Ringside Collectible Figures, Rob Gronkowski Merchandise, Seth Rollins Shares His Network Pick of the Week

March 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Rob Gronkowski WWE

– WWE is now selling Rob Gronkowski merchandise at WWE shop. Gronk is set to make an appearance on tonight’s SmackDown and host both nights of WrestleMania.

– Ringside Collectibles released the following action figure showdown between Matt Hardy and Kurt Angle.

– Seth Rollins remembers his early days in FCW.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rob Gronkowski, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading