wrestling / News
WWE News: Ringside Collectible Figures, Rob Gronkowski Merchandise, Seth Rollins Shares His Network Pick of the Week
March 20, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE is now selling Rob Gronkowski merchandise at WWE shop. Gronk is set to make an appearance on tonight’s SmackDown and host both nights of WrestleMania.
– Ringside Collectibles released the following action figure showdown between Matt Hardy and Kurt Angle.
– Seth Rollins remembers his early days in FCW.
More Trending Stories
- Gail Kim On Whether Her Work With Awesome Kong Paved the Way For Women’s Evolution, TNA Giving Knockouts an Opportunity
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Steve Austin Being Dishonest Triggered Him and Led To His Decision to Fire Austin From WCW
- Braun Strowman Says Lance Archer Is the ‘Value Brand’ Version Of Him, Archer Responds
- Edge Believes Holding WrestleMania 36 During Coronavirus is Important