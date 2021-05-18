wrestling / News
WWE News: Ringside Collectibles Releases Exclusive John Cena nWo Action Figure, Top 10 RAW Moments
May 18, 2021
– Ringside Collectibles has released an exclusive John Cena nWo action figure. The figure is priced at $29.99 and can be purchased at this link.
– WWE has unveiled its weekly top 10 moments from RAW, which include another 24/7 title change, Kofi Kingston scoring wins over Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley, and much more. You can watch the vide below.
