WWE News: Riott Squad Attacks Natalya Before Tag Team Match, WWE Network Collection Intro

– The Riott Squad took out Natalya before her match alongside Ronda Rousey against Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka could begin on Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see video below of the heel stable coming out before the match could begin and putting Natalya through a table. That left Rousey in a two-on-one situation without the rules of a match, leading Jax and Snuka to hurt Rousey and then head off.

After the match, video aired of Rousey and Natalya backstage, with Nattie appearing to be in serious pain backstage. Rousey called for help and later demanded another shot at Jax and Snuka, to which Alexa Bliss said Rousey would need to find a new tag team partner.

– Here is the intro video for the 2018 Match of the Year WWE Network Collection, which was released on the Network earlier in the day: