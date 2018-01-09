WWE News: Riott Squad Issues Challenge For Next Week, US Title Tournament Update, Fan Vote For Carmella’s MMC Partner

– The Riott Squad has challenged Becky, Naomi and Charlotte Flair to a match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the Fallout video below in which Ruby Riott issues a challenge to the three after losing to Lynch on tonight’s Smackdown:

– Mojo Rawley advanced in the United States Championship tournament by beating Zack Ryder. He will face Bobby Roode in the semifinals, while Jinder Mahal will take on Xavier Woods next week in the other semifinal match.

– WWE announced that fan voting is live for Carmella’s Mixed Match Challenge partner, with all three New Day members eligible. Xavier Woods said he’s voted for Big E.: