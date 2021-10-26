WWE News: RKBro Defend Tag Team Titles On Raw, Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop Clip

– RKBro defended their Raw Tag Team Championships against new contenders on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw the Dirty Dawgs earn a title shot at Riddle and Randy Orton by winning a triple threat match at the start of Monday’s show.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode went on to face the champions later in the match, but the champions were able to retain thanks to a rollup pin by Riddle.

– WWE posted a clip of Queen Zelina Vega’s win over Doudrop from tonight’s show: