WWE News: The Road to Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Today’s Main Event Lineup, Playlist Showcases The Wyatt Family’s History

July 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes Solo Sikoa Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Playlist showcased the road to Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam:

– Here is the lineup for today’s edition of WWE Main Even ton Hulu:

* The LWO vs. The Authors of Pain
* Isla Dawn vs. Ivy Nyle

– WWE Playlist showcases the complete history of The Wyatt Family:

