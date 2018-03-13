 

WWE News: Road Dogg Jokes About “Killing Smackdown,” Latest UpUpDownDown

March 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WrestlingNews.co’s Aaron Varble posted a snippet from Renee Young’s “Backstage Pass” Periscope video at last night’s Raw, which you can see below, featuring Road Dogg. Road Dogg apologized to Renee Young if he “crossed the line” over previous comments made and then said he’s going to go “kill Smackdown,” a reference to fans criticizing his work as a producer:

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods and Big E playing EA Sports’ UFC 3:

