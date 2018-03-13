WWE News: Road Dogg Jokes About “Killing Smackdown,” Latest UpUpDownDown

– WrestlingNews.co’s Aaron Varble posted a snippet from Renee Young’s “Backstage Pass” Periscope video at last night’s Raw, which you can see below, featuring Road Dogg. Road Dogg apologized to Renee Young if he “crossed the line” over previous comments made and then said he’s going to go “kill Smackdown,” a reference to fans criticizing his work as a producer:

As an apology for not getting Rousey.. WWE officials were handing out snickers…..Yeah #RAW pic.twitter.com/6qn42Tgcau — Xeryus | XThreeee (@XThreeee) March 13, 2018

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods and Big E playing EA Sports’ UFC 3: