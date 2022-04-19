WWE News: Road Dogg Praises Randy Orton as ‘The Best TV Wrestler in the World,’ Mick Foley Comments on Rhea Ripley’s Heel Turn

– WWE Hall of Famer and former Superstar Road Dogg, aka Brian James, had high praise for Randy Orton last night while watching WWE Raw. Road Dogg praised Orton as “the best TV wrestler in the world” on his Twitter, and multiple people echoed his sentiments, including WWE Superstar Bayley, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, and more. You can check out those tweets below.

Road Dogg wrote on Randy Orton, “@RandyOrton literally talking/teaching these guys during the match. On the job training! #WWERaw Great break spot! If you don’t think @RandyOrton is the best tv wrestler in the world, YOURE WRONG #WWERaw”

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley definitely enjoyed Rhea Ripley’s heel turn on Liv Morgan during last night’s Raw. After the segment, he tweeted, “I’m rooting for a long, unapologetic, unmerciful @RheaRipley_WWE title run in the near future.” You can view his tweet below: