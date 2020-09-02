wrestling / News
WWE News: Road Dogg Praises Wade Barrett, Details On Next Week’s The Bump, Top 10 Shocking Roman Reigns Moments
September 2, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, WWE producer Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James had nothing but praise for Wade Barrett, who recently returned to call the action on NXT.
He wrote: “I’m a @StuBennett guy! #OUDK”
Barrett replied: “I’m a cat guy, but I’ve always been down with the D-O-Double-G!”
Im a cat guy, but I’ve always been down with the D-O-Double-G! @WWERoadDogg #NXTSuperTuesday https://t.co/HChdJx2pdl
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 2, 2020
– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at the most shocking Roman Reigns moments.
– Next week’s episode of The Bump will feature the hosts discussing their favorite moments in the last year of the show.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Cobb On Playing Matanza Cueto In Lucha Underground, Original Idea For His Character, Frustrations With Season 4 Of The Show
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Hulk Hogan Was Viewed Backstage In TNA, Issues With The Abyss Character, Tournaments In Wrestling
- Jim Cornette Loses Preliminary Injunction In Lawsuit Against G-Raver
- Update on When Second AEW TNT TV Show Will Launch