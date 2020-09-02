WWE News: Road Dogg Praises Wade Barrett, Details On Next Week’s The Bump, Top 10 Shocking Roman Reigns Moments

– In a post on Twitter, WWE producer Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James had nothing but praise for Wade Barrett, who recently returned to call the action on NXT.

He wrote: “I’m a @StuBennett guy! #OUDK”

Barrett replied: “I’m a cat guy, but I’ve always been down with the D-O-Double-G!”

