WWE News: Road Dogg Praises Wade Barrett, Details On Next Week’s The Bump, Top 10 Shocking Roman Reigns Moments

September 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, WWE producer Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James had nothing but praise for Wade Barrett, who recently returned to call the action on NXT.

He wrote: “I’m a @StuBennett guy! #OUDK

Barrett replied: “I’m a cat guy, but I’ve always been down with the D-O-Double-G!

– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at the most shocking Roman Reigns moments.

– Next week’s episode of The Bump will feature the hosts discussing their favorite moments in the last year of the show.

