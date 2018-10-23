WWE News: Road to Evolution Gets WWE Network Debut Date, Ronda Rousey Hangs With Fans In Bangor, ME, Win A Survivor Series Weekend With The Miz & Becky Lynch

– WWE’s The Road to Evolution special, which debuted following last night’s WWE Raw, will officially air on WWE Network this Thursday at 8PM ET. It will also air tomorrow on E! following Total Divas.

– Prior to the Raw live event in Bangor, ME, Ronda Rousey had the chance to connect with the WWE Universe and also make one fan’s day with the first pair of Rowdy gloves to hit the shelves.’

– Fans can win an opportunity to hang with The Miz & Becky Lynch backstage over Survivor Series weekend.

Want to score a Survivor Series weekend in LA and come hang out with me and @BeckyLynchWWE backstage at SmackDown LIVE on 11/20? Support Hire Heroes USA and enter: https://t.co/5jpvVOTYDt pic.twitter.com/ROqcGN2zzt — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 23, 2018

Support Hire Heroes USA and Win the Ultimate WWE® Survivor Series® Weekend with The Miz and Becky Lynch YOU AND A FRIEND WILL:

* Hang with WWE Superstars The Miz and Becky Lynch at the ultimate power lunch backstage at SmackDown Live

* Meet up with Becky for a private CrossFit training session and maybe even learn some of her championship moves

* Score premium tickets to Survivor Series, Raw and SmackDown Live at the Staples Center

* Each take home a replica championship title signed by both The Miz and Becky

* Get flown out to LA and put up in a 4-star hotel

If you think WWE is entertaining to watch at home, just wait until you live it out with The Marine 6: Close Quarters WWE Superstars The Miz and Becky Lynch! That’s right, to celebrate the release of The Marine 6: Close Quarters on Blu-ray and digital (available November 13!), you and a friend are getting flown out to sunny Los Angeles to hang out, snap photos and get to know these two powerhouse WWE Superstars over a power lunch. And this lunch won’t be just anywhere. It’ll be backstage at the Staples Center, because they’re also hooking you up with premium tickets to all three Survivor Series weekend events at Staples Center: Survivor Series on Nov. 18, Raw on Nov. 19 and SmackDown Live on Nov. 20. Sound awesome? There’s even more. You’ll also join reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for a private CrossFit training session. And to remember it all, you’ll each fly home with a replica championship title signed by both The Miz and Becky. Flights and hotel are covered.

Hire Heroes USA empowers US military members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. They provide personalized job search assistance for those transitioning from service and are 100% committed to veteran and military spouse employment. Your donation will support their relentless focus on professional and personalized service.