WWE News: The Road to Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline, Playlist Features the Road to Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, LA Knight US Title Replica,
– WWE Playlist showcased the road to Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. The Bloodline at Crown Jewel:
– WWE Playlist showcased the road to Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton at Crown Jewel:
– WWE shop now has an exclusive LA Knight United States Championship Title replica with a custom strap and side plates. You can check out a look at the new replica title below:
