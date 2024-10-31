wrestling / News

WWE News: The Road to Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline, Playlist Features the Road to Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, LA Knight US Title Replica,

October 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Crown Jewel 6-Man Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Playlist showcased the road to Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. The Bloodline at Crown Jewel:

– WWE Playlist showcased the road to Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton at Crown Jewel:

– WWE shop now has an exclusive LA Knight United States Championship Title replica with a custom strap and side plates. You can check out a look at the new replica title below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

LA Knight, WWE, WWE Crown Jewel, WWE Playlist, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading