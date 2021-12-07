WWE News: Road to Day 1 Heats Up in New SmackDown Preview, Superstars to Appear at Give Kids The World Village

– WWE released a new Friday Night SmackDown preview for this week’s show, highlighting the road to Day 1 and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar:

The road to #WWEDay1 heats up for @WWERomanReigns & @BrockLesnar ! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/1dgUIkVBLP

– A number of WWE and NXT Superstars will be taking part in the Give Kids the World Village to benefit children with critical illnesses on Thursday, December 9. Here’s the full information on the upcoming event and information on how to donate (h/t PWInsider):

Hearts of Reality returns to Central Florida for the 13th year raising funds and awareness for Give Kids The World Village. This year, Hearts of Reality will feature appearances by WWE and NXT Superstars.

Hearts of Reality takes place Thursday, December 9th through Saturday, December 11th and will feature appearances by:

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Current WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle

Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty

Former NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

WWE NXT Star Kacy Catanzaro

WWE NXT Star Kayden Carter

WWE NXT Star Robert Stone

WWE NXT Star Odyssey Jones

WWE NXT Star Xyon Quinn

WWE NXT Star Grayson Waller

& Noelle Foley

If you would like to make a donation to their individual fundraising efforts, please see the links below:

Mick Foley: https://give.gktw.org/fundraiser/3501583

Riddle: https://give.gktw.org/fundraiser/3613055

Scotty 2 Hotty: https://give.gktw.org/fundraiser/3275162

Raquel Gonzalez: https://give.gktw.org/fundraiser/3597760

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter: https://give.gktw.org/fundraiser/3193626

Robert Stone: https://give.gktw.org/fundraiser/3599859

Odyssey Jones: https://give.gktw.org/fundraiser/3591128

Xyon Quinn: https://give.gktw.org/fundraiser/3597759

Grayson Waller: https://give.gktw.org/fundraiser/3583581

Noelle Foley: https://give.gktw.org/fundraiser/3615481

The event takes place at Give Kids The World 210 S. Bass Rd. Kissimmee, FL. 34746

There will be a meet and greet on Saturday, December 11th at 4:30 PM.

For a $100 donation to Give Kids The World you will be able to Mingle with and get Selfies from all stars in attendance as well as receive a special poster from the event that all stars will sign for you.

For a $200 donation to Give Kids The World, you will be able to Mingle with and get Selfies from all stars in attendance as well as receive a special poster from the event that all stars will sign for you. In addition, you may get 1 autograph per person in attendance on your own personal item that you provide.

Tickets may be purchased here: https://give.gktw.org/event/hearts-of-reality-tickets/e333235

For complete information on the event visit the Hearts of Reality website: http://heartsofreality.com/

Rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator 15 years in a row, Give Kids The World is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee that provides critically ill children and their families with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost. Since 1986, nearly 177,000 wish families from all 50 states and 76 countries have enjoyed life-changing experiences at the Village away from hospital stays and medical treatments. For more information, visit www.gktw.org.