wrestling

WWE News: Road to WrestleMania Live Event Weekend Notes, This Week’s SmackDown in Three Minutes

February 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Road to WrestleMania 2-17-24 Image Credit: WWE, Oakland Arena

– WWE continues the Road to WrestleMania tour this weekend. Tonight’s live event will be held at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. WWE.com is advertising Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and LA Knight for tonight’s show.

– The Road to WrestleMania Tour heads to Fresno, California tomorriw (Feb. 18) with an event at the Save Mart Center. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Chad Gable

– WWE on FOX showcased this week’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Road to WrestleMania, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading