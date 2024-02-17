– WWE continues the Road to WrestleMania tour this weekend. Tonight’s live event will be held at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. WWE.com is advertising Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and LA Knight for tonight’s show.

– The Road to WrestleMania Tour heads to Fresno, California tomorriw (Feb. 18) with an event at the Save Mart Center. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Chad Gable

– WWE on FOX showcased this week’s SmackDown in Three Minutes: