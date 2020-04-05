wrestling / News
WWE News: Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley in NASCAR Video, Canvas 2 Canvas Features the Select Series
– FOX Nascar released a video intro from WWE 24/7 champion Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski at WrestleMania 36 for the NASCAR Pro Invitational Series. You can view that clip below.
LET'S GOOOOOOO! @MojoRawleyWWE and @RobGronkowski give the #ProInvitationalSeries command to fire engines. pic.twitter.com/Ccqy445XPr
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 5, 2020
– The latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas was released today, featuring artist Rob Schamberger delving into the Select Series with artwork for Bayley, Drew Gulak, Husky Harris, and Stunning Steve Austin. You can check out that video below.
