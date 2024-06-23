– WWE released a new preview clip for tonight’s edition of Biography: WWE Legends, showcasing a young Rob Van Dam interacting with Ted DiBiase some years back. The new episode airs tonight on A&E. You can view that clip below:

“Rob Van Dam remembers being a teenager and getting into the ring for an unforgettable encounter with Ted DiBiase. Watch Biography: Legends featuring Rob Van Dam tomorrow at 8/7C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday. Stream WWE on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.”

– WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano shared a Glasgow travel vlog:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last Friday’s NXT Level Up: