WWE News: Robert Roode Names Tag Team With Dolph Ziggler, Kickoff Show Video

– Robert Roode took to Twitter in order to name his tag team with Dolph Ziggler, calling them “Absolutely Glorious.” Roode and Ziggler are set to face Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins for the Raw tag team titles later tonight on WWE Clash of Champions.

Roode wrote on Twitter,”Tonight @HEELZiggler and myself prove to the @WWE universe that we are not only just great individually but together we are Absolutely #Glorious …..tonight we #Stealtheshow and we become your NEW #RawTagTeamChamps #ClashOfChampions.” You can check out his tweet below.

– The WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Kickoff show video is now up. You can watch today’s Kickoff show in the player below. It starts at 6:00 pm EST.